Woman killed in head-on crash in northern suburbs identified

A 24-year-old woman who was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash involving a semi-truck in Mundelein has been identified by Lake County officials.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, the woman was identified as Hannah Lebert, of Lemont.

Officials said Lebert died from blunt force injuries sustained in the overnight crash.

The crash occurred at around 1:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes of IL Route 45, south of University Drive, Mundelein police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 24-year-old female driver with severe medical trauma inside an Acura sedan, police said.

Lebert had to be extracted from the vehicle due to heavy damage, police added, and was transported to a nearby hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 44-year-old man, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was also transported to a nearby hospital. According to police, the semi driver stated that the driver of the Acura was traveling southbound on IL 45 when it lost control and crossed over the center median before striking the semi head-on.

A preliminary investigation revealed speed may have been a factor in the Acura crossing the median, police said. There is no indication that the driver of the semi was impaired, police said, and toxicology results were pending for both individuals involved.

According to officials, northbound lanes of IL Route 45 were shut down for hours, as both vehicles "sustained heavy damage."

The crash remains under investigation with the Mundelein Police Department, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner's Office, officials said.