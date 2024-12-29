Chicago Police

Woman dies after being ejected from SUV in high-speed crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

A woman has died after she was ejected from the SUV she was driving in a Back of the Yards crash Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the 32-year-old was driving westbound in the 500 block of West Garfield at approximately 3:45 a.m. when she struck a median at a high rate of speed.

The woman was ejected from the SUV by the force of the impact, according to police.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

