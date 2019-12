A 21-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded Thursday afternoon in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

She was struck by gunfire as she was driving about 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Fairfield Avenue, according to a Chicago police and fire spokespeople.

The woman was briefly treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Additional details have not been released.