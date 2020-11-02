With Hours Until Election Day, President Trump Addresses Supporters at Kenosha Rally

Continuing his effort to attract last-minute voters in key battleground states, President Trump addressed a packed crowd of supporters in Kenosha Monday night with just hours until Election Day.

The evening rally marked the president's second visit to the city. He first stopped in Kenosha in the days following protests and unrest stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake in late August.

After violence broke out, President Trump appeared to take credit for sending the National Guard to the city. However, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, activated troops one day before the president's comments.

At Monday night's rally, the president said it was "nice to be back," adding he "brought law and order to Kenosha" earlier this year.

During his address, the president asked the crowd if they voted early, and then said he liked early voting, emphasizing "early is good."

President Trump also criticized the U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to take another look on a lightning-fast track at the issue of late-arriving mail ballots in Pennsylvania.

"We got a very horrible, horrible ruling from the Supreme Court of the United States, a ruling that puts our country in danger actually on Pennsylvania," the president said.

President Trump also gave a shoutout to Illinois State Sen. Jim Oberweis, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood in the match-up for Illinois' 14th Congressional District.

"I heard you're doing well, the president said. "He said he's gonna win. When he says he's gonna win, he's gonna win."

After the event in Kenosha, President Trump was expected to head to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for another "Make America Great Again" rally.