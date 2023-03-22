Wisconsin Dells Waterpark Intros New Color-Changing Ride

Noah's Ark Waterpark announced the debut of a new color-changing ride for the 2023 summer season, dubbing its latest waterslide the "first-of-its-kind in Wisconsin Dells."

Called The Chameleon, the new 520-foot-long ride boasts 74 color-changing lights and eight speakers thanks to iSlide technology that aims to provide "an immersive ride for guests," according to a statement from the park.

"Riders will find a new surprise around every single twist as they hear an exclusive mashup of songs created just for Noah’s Ark," the park said.

The Chameleon transforms the park’s Flying Gecko attraction, according to the park, with lights and sound added to the slide's interior and the exterior made over with a new look to "represent the changing colors of a chameleon."

“As America’s Largest Waterpark, we are always looking for innovative ways to grow our attraction lineup to offer even more unique experiences to our guests,” said Noah’s Ark General Manager Christopher Mortensen. “We know that the addition of the new Chameleon will deliver an unbeatable ride that guests won’t be able to find anywhere else in the area."

Each colorful tube on The Chameleon accommodates up to four riders. As for age range, the park said the ride is family friendly: "It is the perfect slide even for the smallest park guests when they ride with a supervising companion."

Noah's Ark opens for its 45th season on Saturday, May 27. Season passholders get in at 9 a.m., an hour before opening to the general public, for a party with DJ, giveaways and early ride times.