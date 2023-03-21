With Pitchfork Music Festival and Lollapalooza Lineups Announced, Here's What to Know About the Chicago Fests

The 2023 lineups and dates for Pitchfork Music Festival and Lollapalooza in Chicago are officially out.

According to organizers, the three-day Pitchfork Music Festival will take place July 21 through July 23 at Union Park in Chicago.

Lollapalooza will also return for another four-day run in 2023, running from Aug. 3 through Aug. 6 in Grant Park.

Below is the lineup for Pitchfork Music Festival, which was released by festival organizers on Monday.

Friday, July 21

Headliners: The Smile, Alvvays, Perfume Genius

Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grave Ives, Jlin, Axel Boman Mavi, Sen Morimoto, Contour

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Pitchfork is the U.S. festival debut of the The Smile, made up of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner.

Saturday, July 22

Headliners: Big Theif, Weyes Blood, King Krule

Snail Mail, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, 700 Bliss, Palm, Deeper

Sunday, July 23

Headliners: Bon Iver, Kelela, Koffee

Killer Mike, JPEGmafia, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, Jockstrap, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, Ariel Zetina

Single-day, general admission tickets begin at $109 and are on sale now.

The lineup for the 2023 edition of Lollapalooza was released on Tuesday, with an extensive lineup topped by headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Though the days that each artist will perform on has yet to be determined, the lineup released is of all of the artists expected to perform during the festival.

Presale ticketing for $365, four-day passes begins March 23 at 10 a.m., organizers say. Single day tickets will be available at a later date.

Last year, the event drew performances from major artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, j-hope, Green Day, Metallica and as well as other popular artists like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Charlie XCX.

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

Chicago's 2023 summer event schedule is already packed, with Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park scheduled for July 21-23, and a NASCAR street race slated to take over downtown Chicago streets during the Fourth of July weekend.

The Full Lineup For Lollapalooza 2023 is Below: