Winter Solstice 2022: First Day of Winter is Less Than a Week Away

Winter is coming -- in less than a week.

And it will likely feel like it.

Here's what to know about the winter solstice in the Chicago area:

When is the First Day of Winter?

The first day of winter coincides with the winter solstice, which is also the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of sunlight.

While meteorological seasons are generally recognized as periods of three months beginning at the start of every third month, astronomical seasons are lined up with biannual equinoxes and solstices.

According to the National Weather Service, this year's winter solstice will occur at 3:48 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Dec. 21, marking the official start of winter.

While the solstice and shortest day of the year will both occur on Dec. 21, the following day is recognized as the first full day of winter.

What Exactly Is the Winter Solstice?

The winter solstice marks the point when the North Pole is at its' furthest location away from the sun, creating the atmosphere for shorter hours of sunlight.

Though the day of the solstice is always marked, the solstice itself is only the moment that the northern hemisphere is tilted at its furthest point away from the sun, according to The Farmer's Almanac.

As the solstice marks the changing of seasons, the event also holds significance to many cultures. Several ancient structures were built as ways to track the seasons, including Stonehenge in England and Newgrange in Ireland.

Additionally, the solstice can also be seen as the time in which the sun's path reaches its most southerly point of the sky, with the opposite effect being witnessed in the southern hemisphere.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the word solstice originates from the Latin words sol and sistere, translating to "sun" and "to stand still" respectively, loosely translating to "sun stand still."

What Happens After the Solstice?

After the winter solstice concludes, the sun begins to advance northward all the way up until the summer solstice occurs in the northern hemisphere, marking the when the sun is most closely tilted to the hemisphere.

Despite starting near the end of the months they begin in, astronomical seasons and meteorological seasons both last for approximately three months.

Below is a list of the astronomical season changes we can expect to see following the upcoming winter solstice next month:

Vernal Equinox (Spring): March 20, 2023, 4:24 p.m.

Summer Solstice (Summer): June 21, 2023, 9:58 a.m.

Autumnal Equinox (Fall): Sep. 23, 2023, 1:50 a.m.

What Will the Weather Be Like to Start Winter in Chicago?

While the start of winter is still several days away, the change in weather will be noticeable in the lead-up, starting as early as Thursday.

The Chicago area is set to see snow showers in some suburbs Thursday, setting the stage for a turbulent conclusion to the week that will feature multiple rounds of wintry weather.

Multiple rounds of snow showers, occasionally heavy in nature, will impact the area over the course of several days, sticking around until Saturday, according to forecast models.

Some slushy accumulations are possible during that time, but it remains unclear whether any measure accumulations will take place, given the fluctuating temperatures and the warm ground conditions.

By the time all is said and done on Saturday, colder temperatures will move in behind the storm system as it departs. Highs are only expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 20s on Saturday, and gusty winds could drop wind chills into the teens, according to extended forecast models.

