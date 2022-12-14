Rain Turns to Snow Overnight, with Waves of Snow Showers Expected in Coming Days

The Chicago area saw plenty of rain on Wednesday, but that will soon transition to snow showers in some suburbs, setting the stage for a turbulent conclusion to the week that will feature multiple rounds of wintry weather.

The first step in that process will occur overnight, when temperatures drop below freezing and the rain that has been pounding the region all day Wednesday turns to snow for a period of several hours.

Snow may be heavy at times, but accumulations are unlikely given the warm weather the region has experienced recently, which should melt snow as it hits asphalt and grass.

That snow is expected to subside before daybreak, but after a brief respite, snow showers will reenter the forecast after midday Thursday.

Multiple rounds of snow showers, occasionally heavy in nature, will impact the area over the course of several days, sticking around until Saturday, according to forecast models.

Some slushy accumulations are possible during that time, but it remains unclear whether any measure accumulations will take place, given the fluctuating temperatures and the warm ground conditions.

By the time all is said and done on Saturday, colder temperatures will move in behind the storm system as it departs. Highs are only expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 20s on Saturday, and gusty winds could drop wind chills into the teens, according to extended forecast models.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast models and more information from the NBC 5 Storm Team on our newscasts, or on the NBC Chicago app.