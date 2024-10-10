Winning Lotto ticket worth $1 million sold at convenience store on Chicago's Northwest Side

A winning Lotto ticket worth $1 million for Monday's drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven on Chicago's Northwest Side, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The ticket, sold at the 7-Eleven located at 5037 West Lawrence Avenue, matched all six numbers in the drawing, netting the 7-Eleven a $10,000 bonus, 1% of the total winnings.

With the win on Monday's drawing, the lucky player is now the 14th Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more on the Lotto game in 2024.

The big win follows multiple other recent wins in by Illinois Lottery players in the Chicago area, including an online ticket that won $2 million in a Powerball drawing and a player in Berwyn that won $650,000 on a Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

