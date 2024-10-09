Illinois Lottery

Illinois Lottery player wins $2 million Powerball prize

The top prize was not won in Monday's drawing, with the next draw Wednesday going for $336 million

By NBC Chicago Staff

Staunton, VA USA Sept 2, 2021 Powerball Power Ball lottery tickets with hundred dollar bills, winning numbers cash prize

A Powerball player in Illinois is feeling a lot richer after capturing a $2 million prize in Monday’s drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winner played the Powerball via an online ticket and matched all five numbers in the game, coming up just shy of winning the jackpot.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The player also added the “Power Play” feature on the jackpot, which doubled their prize to $2 million.

According to the Lottery, winners have one year to claim their prize after the date of a drawing.

The Powerball is drawn on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday each week, with players aiming to match all five numbers and a Powerball number to win the jackpot. The next jackpot, available on Wednesday night, will clock in at $336 million.

Tickets for Powerball can be purchased either at participating retailers, via the Illinois Lottery’s app, or on the Lottery’s website. Tickets are $2 apiece, with a $1 “Power Play” add-on that can multiple all non-jackpot prizes.

More information is available on the Lottery’s website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us