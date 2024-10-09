Illinois Lottery player wins $2 million Powerball prize

A Powerball player in Illinois is feeling a lot richer after capturing a $2 million prize in Monday’s drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winner played the Powerball via an online ticket and matched all five numbers in the game, coming up just shy of winning the jackpot.

The player also added the “Power Play” feature on the jackpot, which doubled their prize to $2 million.

According to the Lottery, winners have one year to claim their prize after the date of a drawing.

The Powerball is drawn on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday each week, with players aiming to match all five numbers and a Powerball number to win the jackpot. The next jackpot, available on Wednesday night, will clock in at $336 million.

Tickets for Powerball can be purchased either at participating retailers, via the Illinois Lottery’s app, or on the Lottery’s website. Tickets are $2 apiece, with a $1 “Power Play” add-on that can multiple all non-jackpot prizes.

More information is available on the Lottery’s website.