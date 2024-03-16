Winning $2M Illinois lottery scratch-off ticket sold at suburban gas station

An Illinois man has become a millionaire after purchasing a winning $2 million scratch-off lottery ticket at a suburban gas station, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, purchased the $20 Illinois Jackpot ticket at a Shell gas station, 4555 North Nagle Ave., in north suburban Harwood Heights.

The lucky lottery player, who stopped into the gas station on his way home from work late one night, couldn't believe it when he saw the prize.

“I stopped into the station and bought the $20 scratch-off ticket,” the anonymous winner explained. “When I scratched it off, I thought it was a joke. I just thought, ‘No way this can’t be real…’ so I scanned it to make sure and it said I’m a winner. I’ve been in complete shock since then.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The unnamed winner says there's a certain reasaon he mightvhave won big.

“As it turns out, I think the owner of the Shell station might just be my lucky charm,” he said. “He seems to have sold a number of winning lottery tickets over the years – good thing I stopped at that Shell to buy my ticket!”

For its part, the gas station will receive 1% of the total prize amount, which is $20,000.

However, this isn't the first time the establishment has sold a big winning ticket. Someone purchased a winning $600,000 scratch-off at the same gas station in November 2022.