Attention Chicago snow lovers: Ski season officially begins this week, with the "best snowmaking conditions" in years.

Wilmot Mountain opens for the 2024-25 winter season on Friday, Dec. 6, according to a release. The ski hill, located about 65 miles north of Chicago in Wilmot, Wisconsin, will kick off festivities with first chair at 3 p.m., the release said, with swag and giveaways while supplies last.

Upon opening, the Vail Resorts-owned mountain will feature eight trails of groomed terrain, along with a pop-up terrain park, the release said. Snowmaking was expected to continue "as conditions allow," officials said, with the goal of adding additional trails and runs as the season progresses.

According to officials, the mountain's Tube Park will open later in the 2024-25 season.

"We’re thrilled to welcome skiers and riders back this season," Chuck Randles, General Manager at Wilmot said in the release. "These are the best snowmaking conditions we’ve seen in years, and we can’t wait for an incredible season ahead.

Randles added the mountain's historic Main Lodge Bar will also reopen this year, for the first time since 2020.

The 87-year-old ski and snowboard mountain will also host several events throughout the season, including a "Dew after Dark" night skiing series, Pride Ski Day, a Spring Fling on closing weekend, and "Kringle Time" every Saturday and Sunday.

Daily lift tickets are limited, the release said, "In order to preserve the guest experience," with daily availability listed here. Epic Pass holders and guests enrolled in ski and ride school will not be limited, the release added. Lift ticket prices may vary by day and skier age, with the mountain's full schedule and hours found here.

"If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows," the release said.

The mountain is ideal for those who live in the Midwest and close by, Vail Resorts said, and offer a "familiar setting for beginners."

According to Vail Resorts, Wilmot has a total of 120 skiable acres, with a top elevation of 960 feet and 25 total trails.