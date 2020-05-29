Willis Tower to Reopen to Tenants Saturday Following Flooding, Outage

Chicago's Willis Tower will reopen to tenants Saturday after flooding knocked out power to the iconic building less than two weeks ago, a building representative confirmed Friday.

The building was closed to tenants and visitors after losing power early Monday, May 18.

In a statement, David Moore, senior vice president, portfolio director at EQ Office, the company that operates the building, said Friday the city of Chicago had approved occupancy of the building.

Additionally, elevator power to all floors had been restored, according to the statement.

On May 22, ComEd said it was inspecting equipment in the previously flooded vault and crews were working on a plan to reenergize the building.