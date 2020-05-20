Willis Tower Still Without Power After Floods

Willis Tower remains without power Wednesday after record-setting rain led to extensive flooding.

Willis Tower was closed to tenants and visitors after losing power early Monday and remained closed Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for EQ Office, which manages the building.

“Until ComEd crews can get inside the vault, we cannot make an estimate on restoring power to Willis Tower,” a ComEd spokesperson said in a statement.

The power outage was still affecting TV stations that use the tower’s antennas for broadcasting. “The U and other Chicago stations are impacted at this time.” WCIU said on Twitter Tuesday.

About 8 inches of rain fell over Chicago from last Thursday to Sunday, marking the 4th wettest four day stretch in the city’s recorded weather history, which goes back to 1871, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago’s May rainfall record was broken Tuesday, with the city seeing 8.30 inches of rain so far this month. The record of 8.25 inches was set last year.

