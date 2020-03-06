West Pullman

Wig Burglar Steals Merchandise from South Side Beauty Supply

The burglary was captured on security video

By Sun-Times Media Wire

A burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of wigs Friday from a West Pullman beauty supply after breaking through the wall of an adjacent storefront.

Before dawn, a burglar wearing camouflage pants and a scarf over their face entered a vacant business in the 1200 block of West 115th Street and broke a hole through the wall into the next-door beauty store, Chicago police said.

A police source said the store was Chicago Fashion Island, 1215 W. 115th St.

In addition to the wigs, the thief took thousands of dollars of cash from a security box, police said.

The burglary, captured on security video, happened between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., police said.

No arrests have been made.

