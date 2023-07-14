Wicker Park man charged with killing and torturing cats

A 22-year-old Wicker Park man has been charged with killing and torturing cats, according to officials.

Thomas William Martel was charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of animal torture, Chicago police said.

Martel is accused of killing two cats by drowning and squeezing them and mutilating a third cat, according to police reports.

Another cat was found in a plastic bag in Martel’s apartment, where a witness said the cat had been microwaved, according to the report.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A police report lists Martel’s residence in Wicker Park, but court records and police say he lives in Northbrook.

Martel turned himself in Monday, according to police reports. His bail was set at $75,000, according to court documents. Martel would have to post $7,500 in order to be released.

His next court date was scheduled for July 17.