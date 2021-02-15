The following content is created in partnership with HydroJug. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Chicago editorial staff. Click here to learn more about HydroJug.

How much water should you drink a day? We all know that we need to drink plenty of fluids, especially during warmer months. But staying hydrated is a year-round necessity, no matter the temperature outside. According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should be drinking 15 cups of water a day and women 11.5. With these numbers in mind, it’s possible that many of us aren’t getting enough to drink.

Every day we lose water without even noticing it: When we breath, perspire, and go to the bathroom. For our bodies to work as they should, we need to replenish our water supply by consuming beverages and foods that contain water. But other than to replace the water we lose on our day to day, why is it so important to increase our water intake?

Here are some of the benefits water brings to our lives and some useful tips to up your daily water consumption.

Keep your body balanced

The human body is made up of 60 percent water. These bodily fluids have a series of important functions that keep our bodies going, including digestion, absorption and transportation of nutrients, circulation, creation of saliva, and maintaining our body temperature. When your body is low on fluids, the brain triggers an alarm system: your body’s thirst mechanism. And, as long as you’re not taking a medication that actively makes you thirsty, you should listen to those cues and reach for your water bottle (or juice, smoothie, tea).

Maintaining a healthy water intake can also help lower your risk of certain health complications such as heart disease and diabetes. Urinary tract infections are also preventable by staying hydrated, helping your body flush out any toxins and bacteria.

Make your skin shine

Staying hydrated will provide many benefits to your body and its organs, but one especially: your skin. The largest organ in our body is made up by a series of cells, that happen to be mostly composed of—you guessed it—water. Staying well-hydrated will allow the cells to function properly.

What does that mean? Have you noticed that when you’re dehydrated, your skin stops looking and feeling its best? You may feel your skin tighten up and even get a bit flaky due to dryness. You might even notice a duller tone and fine lines might become more visible—and we all want to stay away from wrinkles and premature aging. Luckily, adding some extra glasses of water to your day will relieve and maintain your skin’s hydration.

For your fitness goals

If exercising is part of your daily routine, you definitely want to make sure you are drinking enough water. If you are dehydrated, chances are your physical performance will decrease significantly, causing you to feel sluggish and tired. You’ll feel way more energized—and have a more productive workout—if you keep your body well-hydrated.

But hydration needs to happen before and after you exercise. Adding a glass or two of water to your pre-workout routine will help cushion your joints, increasing your mobility and range throughout your workout. After you exercise, hydration will help you prevent cramping and muscle pain. To continue achieving your personal goals, water can boost your metabolism, helping you burn more calories both during your workout and throughout the day.

Tricks for drinking more water

Increasing your daily intake can be made easier. Bookend your days and meals with a glass of water and carry around a reusable bottle. Even better, consider getting a large water bottle to stop wasting time refilling it. For example, a big bottle like HydroJug (sponsor of this article) will work as a cue and help you reach your hydration goals. With its size and how convenient it is to carry around—thanks to its handles and strap—it can become a great ally in staying hydrated.

“Eating your water” through fruits and vegetables is also a way to increase how much water you give to your body. Many fruits and veggies have a high-water content—celery, zucchini, grapefruit, watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew melon have over 90 percent water content.

