Why deer-related crashes may be on the rise right now and what to do if you hit one

Did a deer veer in front of you on the road recently?

If one did, you're not alone: deer darting out of the woods and onto the road are more common between October and December -- during mating and hunting season -- according to Insurance agency State Farm, especially if you live in certain states, including some in the Midwest.

"New data shows U.S. drivers on the average have a 1 in 127 chance of a collision with an animal, according to the State Farm® annual analysis," a State Farm report from September said. "The company estimates there were over 1.8 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023."

According to the report, Wisconsin is a "high-risk state for animal collisions," as one in 60 claims between 2022 and 2023 involved animals. Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota and Missouri also ranked "high risk" for animal collisions, with Illinois ranking at a "medium risk."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In 2021, more than 14,500 motor vehicle crashes involved deer in Illinois, a press release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. 42% of those crashes took place between October, November and December, the agency said, with November being the highest-risk month.

“October through December is deer breeding season, and these large animals won’t think twice about crossing busy roads in their search for mates, especially around dusk and dawn,” DuPage County Forest Preserve District ecologist Brian Kraskiewicz added in a release.

Since deer are crepuscular -- meaning that are most active at dawn and dusk -- most accidents involving deer occur between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., the INDR said. And, some studies have shown that collisions also rise when Daylight Saving Time ends, as animals often keep their routines despite clocks being set back."

"Animals, of course, stick to their pattern no matter what human clocks say, going about their lives even as traffic patterns shift to an hour 'earlier' and causing more driving at dusk," a report from Car and Driver said. "Moving our clocks in November increases the amount of low-light traffic, which puts more deer and vehicles at risk. The potential for deer-vehicle interactions is already increased in November because that's when white-tailed deer (and some other ungulates) have their short breeding season."

Although not all deer-vehicle collisions can be prevented, the INDR recommends taking these steps to avoid an accident:

Pay attention to deer crossing signs and scan the roadsides for the “eyeshine” of deer (reflection of headlights in the deer’s eyes)

and scan the roadsides for the “eyeshine” of deer (reflection of headlights in the deer’s eyes) At night, use your high-beam lights when appropriate. This may allow you to see the deer a few seconds earlier, giving you enough time to avoid an accident

when appropriate. This may allow you to see the deer a few seconds earlier, giving you enough time to avoid an accident Slow down and prepare to stop if a deer is near the side of the road —there are likely more deer nearby. Deer will often follow one another single file across a road. Trying to cross through the middle of such a group often results in deer colliding with the side of the vehicle

—there are likely more deer nearby. Deer will often follow one another single file across a road. Trying to cross through the middle of such a group often results in deer colliding with the side of the vehicle Be prepared for the unexpected. Deer may stop in the road or decide to double back to the side of the road. Hard pavement provides poor traction for deers’ hard, sharp hooves. They may slip or even fall down.

Deer may stop in the road or decide to double back to the side of the road. Hard pavement provides poor traction for deers’ hard, sharp hooves. They may slip or even fall down. Warn other drivers. If there are deer near the road, slow down, honk the horn in short bursts and flash the headlights. Tap the brakes or use the emergency flashers to alert other drivers. Prepare to safely stop if the deer move toward the roadway.

If there are deer near the road, slow down, honk the horn in short bursts and flash the headlights. Tap the brakes or use the emergency flashers to alert other drivers. Prepare to safely stop if the deer move toward the roadway. If there are deer on or approaching the road, do not slam on the brakes or swerve sharply to avoid the deer. It is instinctual to do this, but doing so may cause a loss of control of the vehicle and a more severe accident.

It is instinctual to do this, but doing so may cause a loss of control of the vehicle and a more severe accident. Never tailgate. Always leave plenty of room between vehicles. Many severe deer vehicle accidents are caused when another vehicle becomes involved.

What to do if you hit a deer while driving in Illinois

According to the INDR, drivers should follow the following steps if a deer is hit:

1. Pull the vehicle off onto the shoulder of the road and turn on the emergency flashers.

2. Do not get out of the vehicle to check on an injured deer or to pull a dead deer from the road. Do not risk being hit by another motorist.

3. Call 911 to report the accident. They will dispatch the appropriate law enforcement officials to assist at the site. Illinois law requires reporting of accidents that result in $1,500 or more in damage; additionally, an accident report must be filed.