Who's Included in Phase 1B of Illinois' Vaccination Plan?

More than 3 million Illinois residents are expected to be included in Phase 1b of the state's coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new guidelines for the next phase, including a change in the age requirement for Illinois.

Phase 1b will center on residents age 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers, and more.

The age requirement in Illinois is 10 years lower than the recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, "in order to reduce COVID-19 mortality and limit community spread in Black and Brown communities," the governor said.

According to data, the average age of COVID-19 death is 81 for white residents, 72 for Black residents and 68 for Latino residents.

“With limited amounts of vaccine available at this time, it is important to prioritize individuals who are at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 and those at greatest risk of severe illness or death,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Generally, Latinx and Black populations have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 with data showing related deaths at younger ages. We are hopeful that by lowering the eligibility age to 65 years we can help reduce this disparity.”

The next phase will be "when Phase 1a is substantially complete," Pritzker said.

Phase 1b will include roughly 3.2 million Illinois residents, according to the state.

“ACIP’s guidance serves as the foundational blueprint for Illinois’ Phase 1B plan, with one key adjustment: here in Illinois we are more strongly pursuing equity in the distribution of our vaccinations,” Pritzker said in a statement. “For people of color, multi-generational institutional racism in the provision of healthcare has reduced access to care, caused higher rates of environmental and social risk, and increased co-morbidities. I believe our exit plan for this pandemic must, on balance, overcome structural inequalities that has allowed COVID-19 to rage through our most vulnerable communities.”

Here's a look at who will be included in Phase 1b: