Mike Tyson, who's considered as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, will go head to head with much younger YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday night.
The eight-round bout at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys will be streamed on Netflix, which has more than 280 million subscribers globally. Live, it will be in front of a crowd of at least 60,000.
But the long anticipated match isn't the only one taking place.
The complete fight card can be found below:
- Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul - Heavyweight
- Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano - Super Lightweight
- Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos - Welterweight
- Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes - Super Middleweight
- Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool - Super Middleweight
- Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica - Super Lightweight
- Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell - Featherweight
