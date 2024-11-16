Boxing

Who is fighting tonight before Mike Tyson and Jake Paul?

The eight-round bout at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys will be streamed globally and take place in front of at least 60,000 people.

Mike Tyson, who's considered as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, will go head to head with much younger YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday night.

The eight-round bout at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys will be streamed on Netflix, which has more than 280 million subscribers globally. Live, it will be in front of a crowd of at least 60,000.

But the long anticipated match isn't the only one taking place.

The complete fight card can be found below:

  • Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul - Heavyweight
  • Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano - Super Lightweight
  • Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos - Welterweight
  • Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes - Super Middleweight
  • Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool - Super Middleweight
  • Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica - Super Lightweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell - Featherweight
