Mike Tyson, who's considered as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, will go head to head with much younger YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday night.

The eight-round bout at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys will be streamed on Netflix, which has more than 280 million subscribers globally. Live, it will be in front of a crowd of at least 60,000.

But the long anticipated match isn't the only one taking place.

The complete fight card can be found below:

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul - Heavyweight

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano - Super Lightweight

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos - Welterweight

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes - Super Middleweight

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool - Super Middleweight

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica - Super Lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell - Featherweight