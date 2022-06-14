White Sox' Tim Anderson Set to Begin AAA Rehab Assignment

Anderson set to begin rehab assignment with AAA Charlotte originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson will begin his rehab assignment Tuesday with the AAA Charlotte Knights.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @whitesox SS @TimAnderson7 joins us tonight to begin an #MLB rehab assignment! First pitch at 7:04 PM from Truist Field. https://t.co/GfVGNnOvxy — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 14, 2022

The Sox placed Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30, for a groin injury. Anderson obtained the injury during the fifth inning of May 29th's game versus the Chicago Cubs after fielding a ground ball and throwing it to first base.

Chicago continues to struggle with injuries as Michael Kopech and Jake Burger are the two most recent players dealing with issues.

Kopech left the first inning in Sunday's game versus the Texas Rangers due to right knee discomfort. The injury doesn't appear to be serious as the team removed fluid from his knee, giving manager Tony La Russa some much-needed relief. La Russa said he's 'slightly optimistic' that Kopech can pitch this upcoming Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Burger left the fourth inning of Monday's game versus the Detroit Tigers due to a right bruised hand.

Anderson is slashing .356/.393/.896 with five home runs and 19 RBI this season.

