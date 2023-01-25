White Sox' Lucas Giolito Says 2022 Weight Gain Was an Experiment Gone Wrong

Giolito says 2022 weight gain was an experiment gone wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lucas Giolito had a rough 2022 season.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher's ERA jumped to 4.90, a high since his 2019 All-Star caliber season. He allowed 171 hits, a career high.

His 88 earned runs allowed was the second-highest total of his career, trailing only that infamous 2018 season when he was labeled the worst pitcher in baseball. His 61- walks allowed was also the second-highest mark of his career. Neither mark were close to that 2018 season, however.

"Last season I was I was really out of sync for for most of the year," Giolito told MLB Network.

But as many players do in the offseason, Giolito has set out to fix the issues.

When I got home for the offseason, it was very important that we kind of identified like the issues where I was firing incorrectly in my delivery and got on a nice, pliable program," Giolito said.

He gave some credit to Ryan Chapman and his baseball compound in Irvine.

"Working out there has been absolutely wonderful," Giolito said. "Really just kind of getting things back in sync, getting like the whole chain from ground up, firing everything at the right times, getting my rotation back with throwing.

"And it's been some really, really good work. I'm looking forward to the season."

He also noted that putting on 20 pounds going into the 2022 season was a misstep.

"That was a bit of an experiment that might have gone wrong last offseason," Giolito said.

He noted he felt strong coming into the spring, but it took a toll on his body over the season.

"This offseason the focus in the gym and nutrition wise, it's been all about getting lean, back to like a very comfortable weight for me," Giolito said "All about explosiveness, strength, stability, mobility as well.

"For me being a big guy, it's really important to be athletic so I can repeat my delivery. So that's been the main focus that I'm back down to a good weight."

That has to excite White Sox fans looking for a bounce back campaign in 2023 after a disappointing 2022 season. The White Sox have a new manager in Pedro Grifol and have added Andrew Benintendi in the outfield.

"Getting Andrew is huge for us," Giolito said. "He can be great at the top of our lineup."

And Giolito is pretty pleased to have some Gold Glove caliber defense behind him as well.

While he wouldn't give away what exactly Grifol has talked to him about, the message is getting everyone on the same page and working toward their ultimate goal.

Hopefully with some more health, the White Sox can get back into contention in the AL Central.

