Where's my refund? Check it now using this tool from the IRS

With the 2024 tax season fully underway, many in Illinois are asking: Where’s my refund?

Using a tool from the IRS, filers can see their refund status within 24 hours of inputting information into the tool.

The tool, called Where’s My Refund, shows a refund status using three responses:

Return Received : The IRS received your return and are processing it.

: The IRS received your return and are processing it. Refund Approved : The IRS approved your refund and is preparing to issue it by the date shown.

: The IRS approved your refund and is preparing to issue it by the date shown. Refund Sent: The IRS sent the refund to your bank or to you in the mail. It may take up to 5 days for it to show in your bank account or several weeks for your check to arrive in the mail.

To find out the status of your refund, you must go to https://sa.www4.irs.gov/wmr/ or use the IRS’ mobile app called IRS2Go.

When filling out the information, you need three items:

Your Social Security Number or your individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

Your filing status

The exact refund amount on your return

To find your tax information, check your online account or get a copy (transcript) of your tax records.

After entering your information, your refund status will appear:

24 hours after e-filing a current-year return

3 to 4 days after e-filing a prior-year return

4 weeks after filing a paper return

If your refund is delayed, your return needs corrections or extra review, according to the IRS. If the IRS needs more information to process your return, you will receive a letter indicating so.

Still haven’t filed?

Taxes are due on April 15. Here’s how you can file your tax return for free.

