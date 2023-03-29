Where to Vote Early in Chicago With Just 6 Days Until Runoff Elections

With former CPS CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in a dead heat in Chicago's mayoral runoff election, many voters are heading to the polls in advance of next week's election.

While the runoff elections will be held on April 4, early voting in all 50 wards began more than a week ago.

Since the start of early voting on March 20, 114,136 voters have cast their ballots in the runoff election, a significant increase over the 70,006 ballots cast six days out from Election Day in 2019.

The early voting turnout also shows a jump over 2015's numbers, where turnout ended up eclipsing 40% in the runoff. Six days out from the 2015 runoff election, 94,885 total ballots were cast.

In addition to polling places in each ward, voters can also cast their ballots at the city's Supersite, located at 191 N. Clark St.

While the mayoral election continues to grab headlines, 14 of the city's 50 wards will also be voting in an aldermanic runoff race, due to no candidate receiving at least 50 percent of the vote.

For Chicago residents who choose to vote by mail, ballots can be returned to a secure drop box at any of the city's early voting locations or Election Day polling places.

Voters can continue to send in vote-by-mail applications through Thursday, which is the final day the city's Board of Elections can receive new applications.

If you're looking for where to cast your vote in your community, the city's early voting locations can be found below. Sites are open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ward 1 - Goldblatt's Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 2 - Near North Library, 310 W. Division St.

Ward 3 - Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

Ward 4 - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Ward 5 - Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

Ward 6 - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79th St.

Ward 7 - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

Ward 8 - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Ward 9 - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

Ward 10 - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

Ward 11 - McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

Ward 12 - McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

Ward 13 - Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

Ward 14 - Archer Heights Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

Ward 15 - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

Ward 16 - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

Ward 17 - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Ward 18 - Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

Ward 19 - Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

Ward 20 - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

Ward 21 - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

Ward 22 - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 23 - Hall - St Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

Ward 24 - St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Ave.

Ward 25 - Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

Ward 26 - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

Ward 27 - Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph Ave.

Ward 28 - Westside Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

Ward 29 - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

Ward 30 - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

Ward 31 - Portage Cragin Library. 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 32 - Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ward 33 - American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainsle St.

Ward 34 - UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

Ward 35 - Northeastern IL University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

Ward 36 - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narrangansett Ave.

Ward 37 - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 38 - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Ward 39 - North Park Village Admin Bldg, 5801 N. Pulaski

Ward 40 - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

Ward 41 - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

Ward 42 - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Ward 43 - Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

Ward 44 - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 45 - Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N. Elston Ave.

Ward 46 - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Ward 47 - Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Ward 48 - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.

Ward 49 - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

Ward 50 - Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

Board Supersite - 191 N. Clark (Clark & Lake)

Board Offices - 69 W. Washington, 6th Floor (not open on Election Day)

