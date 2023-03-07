Vote-By-Mail Applications Open for April 4 Runoff Election as Early Voting Starts in Less Than 2 Weeks

While over 500,000 Chicagoans just finished casting their ballots for the first round of the 2023 municipal elections, it's already almost time to head back to the polls.

Vote-by-mail applications are now available for the April 4 runoff elections, with early voting slated to begin on March 20.

Chicago voters who are interested in voting by mail for the upcoming election can apply for a mail-in ballot here.

City officials noted that unless a voter is on the permanent vote-by-mail roster, they will need to re-apply to receive a mail-in ballot for the runoff election, even if they had previously voted by mail in the first round.

Voters can request that their ballot be sent out of the city or out of the state, and can choose to receive a ballot in the following languages:

English

Spanish

Chinese

Hindi

Polish

Korean

Tagalog

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day on April 4 in order for a vote to be counted.

Voters also have the option to return their ballots to a secure drop box at any of the city's early voting locations or Election Day polling places.

Though subject to change, the earliest date mail-in voters are expected to receive their ballots is March 17, according to city officials.

Voters can continue to send in vote-by-mail applications until March 30, which is the final day the city's Board of Elections can receive new applications.

Mail-in ballots (postmarked on Election Day or before) can continue to be received by the Board of Elections until April 18, the final day in which ballots received can be included in the final count.

Mail-in voters who decide not to return their mail-in ballot may submit their ballot to the judges at their applicable precinct before casting a ballot in person.

If the mail-in ballot was lost or does not arrive, a voter may sign an affidavit and cast a ballot at their applicable polling place for their home address.

Additionally, early voting in all 50 wards and the two downtown supersites will open at 9 a.m. on March 20, with all locations remaining open for voters through Election Day.

Hours for the city's polling places are as follows:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city's early voting locations can be found below:

Ward 1 - Goldblatt's Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 2 - Near North Library, 310 W. Division St.

Ward 3 - Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

Ward 4 - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Ward 5 - Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

Ward 6 - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79th St.

Ward 7 - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

Ward 8 - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Ward 9 - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

Ward 10 - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

Ward 11 - McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

Ward 12 - McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

Ward 13 - Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

Ward 14 - Archer Heights Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

Ward 15 - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

Ward 16 - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

Ward 17 - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Ward 18 - Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

Ward 19 - Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

Ward 20 - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

Ward 21 - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

Ward 22 - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 23 - Hall - St Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

Ward 24 - St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Ave.

Ward 25 - Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

Ward 26 - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

Ward 27 - Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph Ave.

Ward 28 - Westside Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

Ward 29 - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

Ward 30 - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

Ward 31 - Portage Cragin Library. 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 32 - Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ward 33 - American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainsle St.

Ward 34 - UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

Ward 35 - Northeastern IL University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

Ward 36 - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narrangansett Ave.

Ward 37 - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 38 - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Ward 39 - North Park Village Admin Bldg, 5801 N. Pulaski

Ward 40 - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

Ward 41 - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

Ward 42 - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Ward 43 - Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

Ward 44 - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 45 - Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N. Elston Ave.

Ward 46 - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Ward 47 - Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Ward 48 - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.

Ward 49 - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

Ward 50 - Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

Board Supersite - 191 N. Clark (Clark & Lake)

Board Offices - 69 W. Washington, 6th Floor (not open on Election Day)

More information on how to register to vote can be found here.