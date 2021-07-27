Where to Find a Picture-Perfect Sunflower Field This Summer

The Instagram-worthy sunflower mazes returned for another summer and many are a short drive away.

Not only can visitors enjoy a gorgeous view, but they can also support local farmers in the process.

Here’s a list of where to find the nearest sunflower mazes:

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch:

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch has year-round seasonal activities including the new four-acre sunflower maze addition. It is located at 42W813 Reinking Rd. in Pingree Grove. They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and children two and under are free. Visitors can cut their own sunflower blooms -- either four small blooms or two large blooms for $1.

Kuipers Family Farm:

Kuipers Family Farm is located at 1N145 Watson Rd. in Maple Park. It will open on Aug. 28 daily with the weekends featuring live music and farm-fresh food options. From Monday through Saturday it will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission costs $14.99 per person, which includes one bloom. Extra blooms can be purchased for $2 each. Children age two and under are free to enter.

Von Bergen’s Country Market:

The Von Bergen’s Country Market offers over 30 acres of sunflowers and is located at 9805 IL Route 173 in Hebron. They are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, general admission is $8 and children under 12 years old are $6. On the weekends, general admission is $12 and $10 for children. Children age two and under are free to enter.

L&A Family Farms:

L&A Family Farms is located at 1661 Staley Rd. in Paris. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $6 per person, which includes a wagon ride to the field. Children age two and under are free to enter.

Matthiessen State Park:

The 60-acre sunflower field is located at 2500 IL-178 in Oglesby. The state park is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day and is free of cost. However, picking flowers is not allowed.

M&D Farms and Garden Center:

The recently opened sunflower field is located at 14946 S. Bell Rd in Homer Glen. This patch has red, orange and white sunflowers in addition to the traditional yellow. Visitors can pick their own flowers for $3 and pay an entrance fee of $5. Children three years old and younger are free to enter. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Richardson Adventure Farm :

The new 13-acre sunflower-filled field is located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove. Expected to open in August, they will be offering 25 different varieties of sunflowers of several colors. There will also be a “pick-your-own” area. Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday will be $12 per person with a free single sunflower. Saturdays and Sundays are $15 per person with a free single sunflower included. The farm will also feature an activity area, including lawn games, the Richardson Carousel, an animal barn, live music on the weekend and more.

Stade’s Farm and Market: