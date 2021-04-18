Where to Attend an Adam Toledo Vigil on Sunday

Following the release of videos showing the deadly shooting of Adam Toledo, organizers across Chicago are holding vigils into the evening on Sunday.

Starting at noon, at least four different vigils will honor the life of the 13-year-old fatally shot by a police officer earlier this month in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's where you can attend:

Noon: Winnemac Park

"Movement in Mourning" vigil hosted by the 40th Ward

2 p.m.: Douglass Park

Vigil for Victims of Police Violence

4 p.m.: Little Village

"Walk with Adam" peace walk

6:30 p.m.: Union Park

Vigil for Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright

At around 2:30 p.m., there will also be a Daunte Wright march in Evanston starting at Independence Park.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability – Chicago's police oversight agency investigating the shooting – released the videos on Thursday, two days after Toledo's family was shown the footage and 17 days after the shooting itself.

Body-camera footage of the shooting was made public, along with multiple third-party surveillance videos and other materials related to the investigation, including ShotSpotter recordings, audio of 911 calls and incident reports.

For a complete timeline of what the videos show click here.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Adam Toledo is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Adam Toledo is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses.

The footage shows an officer chasing Toledo in an alley while shouting at him to stop. Toledo appears to pause near a fence bordering a parking lot at the end of the alley and turn toward the officer with his hands up.

The officer can be heard yelling, "Hey show me your f***ing hands, drop it, drop it," firing one shot as Toledo turns and puts his hands up. As Toledo turns and raises his hands, he's illuminated by a flashing light and the body camera footage appears to show that both of the boy's hands are empty.

Toledo falls to the ground and the officer immediately moves toward him and calls for medical assistance, saying "shots fired by the police" as he requests an ambulance. The officer asks Toledo if he is alright and where he was shot.

About two-and-a-half minutes after the shooting, the body camera footage shows another officer shine a flashlight on a gun on the ground behind the fence near where Toledo was shot. But it was not immediately clear, given the speed and nature of the videos, if Toledo was holding the weapon leading up to the shooting.