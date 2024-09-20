Where is Riot Fest? What to know after Chicago festival changes locations

Chicago's popular Riot Fest music festival will return Douglass Park this weekend for three day of live music, despite originally being scheduled to be held in the suburbs.

The annual pop-punk music festival, which takes place in a number of cities, has been held on in Douglass Park on Chicago's southwest side since 2015. But earlier this year, organizers announced it would move out of is longtime home, blaming disagreements with the Chicago Park District.

“Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park," a video message posted to Riot Fest's social media pages in June read part. "And – allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer – our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District. Their lack of care for the community, you and us, ultimately left us no choice.”

One day later, the festival announced that "RiotLand" would take place in suburban Bridgeview at SeatGeek stadium, home of NWSL Chicago Red Stars. Shortly after the announcement, the Red Stars said the stadium had double booked the festival and one of their games.

“It is unfair and unfortunate to have our club put in this situation, shining a light on the vast discrepancies in the treatment of women’s professional sports vs. men’s professional sports,” team President Karen Leetzow said in a statement.

That all changed last month, when Riot Fest organizers said they reached a provisional agreement with the park district to bring the festival back to Douglass Park.

"We are thrilled that Riot Fest is returning to the 24th Ward this year and are working towards a long-term partnership with the City of Chicago,” 24th Ward Ald. Monique Scott said in a statement. “Independent and alternative cultural assets like Riot Fest invigorate our local economy by creating jobs, attracting tourism, supporting our youth, and providing a national stage for small businesses and artists from North Lawndale and Little Village. Riot Fest’s return is a win for our community, and we look forward to the continued positive impact it will bring."

The three-day music festival began in 2005, originally using a combination of venues before it moved to Chicago’s Humboldt Park. In 2015, it was moved to Douglass Park, but in recent years has become the subject of community pushback, including petitions to remove the festival from the park.

This year, Riot Fest is expected to generate roughly $712,000 in revenues, a percentage of which will be reinvested into Douglass Park, officials, said.

When and where is Riot Fest?

Riot Fest takes place Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 24 in Douglass Park, located at 1401 Sacramento Drive.

Riot Fest Lineup

Headliners at the 2024 Riot Fest include Beck, Fall Out Boy, Slayer, The Offspring, The Hives, Sum 41 and more. The full lineup can be found here.