Jack White braves frigid temperatures, takes in Cubs game at Wrigley Field

It was a third straight day of brisk, breezy conditions at Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs host the Texas Rangers for a three-game series, but it wasn't too much for one Midwestern musician with a passion for baseball.

Jack White, known for both an illustrious solo career and for his time with garage rock duo "The White Stripes," was in attendance for Wednesday afternoon's game at the Friendly Confines.

Jack White taking in today's Cubs game 🎸⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QQul9DTOl3 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 9, 2025

A native of Detroit, White is in town for two shows at The Salt Shed on Thursday and Friday before returning home to The Motor City for two weekend shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre.

As for the Cubs, they will have Thursday off for travel as they head to Los Angeles to take on the defending champion Dodgers in a three-game series.