Wrigley Field

Jack White braves frigid temperatures, takes in Cubs game at Wrigley Field

By Peter Marzano

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 01: Jack White performs onstage for Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC)

It was a third straight day of brisk, breezy conditions at Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs host the Texas Rangers for a three-game series, but it wasn't too much for one Midwestern musician with a passion for baseball.

Jack White, known for both an illustrious solo career and for his time with garage rock duo "The White Stripes," was in attendance for Wednesday afternoon's game at the Friendly Confines.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A native of Detroit, White is in town for two shows at The Salt Shed on Thursday and Friday before returning home to The Motor City for two weekend shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre.

As for the Cubs, they will have Thursday off for travel as they head to Los Angeles to take on the defending champion Dodgers in a three-game series.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Wrigley Field
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us