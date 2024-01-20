When will longer days return? What to know about Daylight Saving Time in 2024

The nights are long and the days are cold, as Chicago-area residents grind through the year's coldest month, accented this year by a stretch of bone-chilling weather and several snowstorms.

The winter won't last forever though, and the Chicago area is already starting to see more and more sunlight each day as the start of Daylight Saving Time approaches.

In accordance with federal law, daylight saving time will resume on March 10, 2024, with the second Sunday in March marking the official date when clocks will spring forward.

By the time that date rolls around, the Chicago area will be seeing nearly 12 hours of sunlight per day, with the spring equinox coming just days later.

In the meantime, days will slowly continue to get longer. By January 31, sunrise will be at approximately 7:04 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:03 p.m., according to the website Sunrise Sunset.

Finally, the latest sunrise of the year will take place in early January, with a 7:18 a.m. sunrise, even as days are slowly getting longer.