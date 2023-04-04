When Do Polls Close For Chicago's Mayoral Runoff Election?

Just over a month since voters cast their ballots in the first round of Chicago's municipal elections, voters are set to elect Chicago's 57th mayor Tuesday night as Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas face off in the mayoral runoff election.

While many voters cast their ballots prior to Election Day or through the mail, voters are still heading to the polls despite stormy and uncertain weather throughout the Chicago area.

Voters are able to cast their ballots at any of Chicago's polling places up until 7 p.m. Tuesday, with voters who are in line by 7 p.m. being allowed to vote.

In addition to the mayoral election, residents in 14 of Chicago's 50 wards are also voting for their next Alderman, as no candidate received a majority of votes in the first round of the municipal elections.

Same-day voter registration is also available at all polling places.

A full list of polling places for each precinct can be found here.