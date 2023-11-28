Add on another indoor excursion to your list this chilly winter: the Art Institute has announced its free days for the month of December.

Until Dec. 22, Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Residents can reserve tickets online and verify their residency by putting in their ZIP code during the billing address portion of the order.

Illinois residents can also get tickets for free at admission desks on their day of visit.

Starting Nov. 27, Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on the following days:

Nov. 30, Dec. 1

Dec. 4, 7 and 8

Dec. 11, 14 and 15

Dec. 18, 21 and 22

The Art Institute is free for Chicagoans under the age of 18, active-duty service members, University Partners and more.



There are a variety of exhibits that you won’t want to miss before they’re gone. Picasso: Drawing From Life features the artist’s sketches that provide a newfound perspective on his classic Synthetic Cubist style.

Among Friends and Rivals: Caravaggio in Rome features the early 17th century Italian artist’s dramatic canvasses and will be gone after Dec. 31.

French sculptor Camille Claudel’s exhibit features over 60 sculptures she produced in the 19th century that defy the artistry of standards in a male dominated sculpting field.