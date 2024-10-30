When does holiday music start playing on the radio? 93.9 LITE FM reveals date for Chicago area

Halloween hasn't happened yet but for those already looking to the holiday season, a big moment is coming.

Chicago radio station 93.9 LITE FM will flip the switch even earlier this year.

The station announced Wednesday that it will begin broadcasting "around-the-clock holiday music" starting at 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, a day earlier than 2023.

The day will start with a "special message" from Mariah Carey before launching into a "two-and-a-half-hour commercial free holiday kick-off celebration."

"93.9 LITE FM listeners have spoken year after year—once Halloween ends, they are ready for Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM,” Mick Lee, iHeartMedia Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM program director and afternoon show host, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our 24th year as Chicago’s Christmas station, spreading cheer, unity and warmth all season long.”

It won't be the first time the station has started holiday music the day after Halloween, however.

In 2022, the station also began on Nov. 1.

In 2021, it switched on Nov. 3, and in 2020, it started playing holiday music non-stop on Nov. 6.

“As the holiday season approaches, we’re excited to bring the magic of Christmas to our listeners starting the day after Halloween,” Matt Scarano, president of iHeartMedia Chicago, said in a statement. “At 93.9 LITE FM, we believe in spreading joy and festive cheer early, so tune in and let the holiday spirit fill your hearts and homes."

The station typically plays festive music through the end of the year, but no end date was given for this year's music.