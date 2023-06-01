When and Where is Packet Pick-Up for 2023 Bank of America Chicago 13.1?

Thousands of runners are gearing up to race in the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 on the city's West Side this weekend, but first, they'll need to pick up their packets.

Registered runners can head to one of two packet pick-up days at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Packets will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 2, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3.

Runners received a packet pick-up ticket email approximately one week before Sunday’s event, and will be asked to show the ticket at the pick-up location.

There are two options for runners who are unable to attend the scheduled pick-up hours.

Friends or family may pick up a packet on a runner’s behalf by providing a copy of the ticket.

Additionally, race day packet pick-up will be available to purchase for $30 on a first-come first-served basis at the point of registration.

All participants will be given a bib number at their scheduled pick up time and location, along with their participant bag and a Nike shirt designed by local artist Amara Martin.

On race day, runners will be ushered through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers. The scene largely encompasses the West Side of the city. To view the full route, click here.