Lake Michigan

What’s That Green Stuff Leaking Into Lake Michigan?

No, St. Patrick's Day didn't come early this year.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Did you see a green substance leaking into Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side Thursday? No, St. Patrick's Day didn't come early this year - and it's not anything to worry about either.

The bright green hue could be seen spreading into the water at around 11 a.m. near Olive Park off Navy Pier in the city's Streeterville neighborhood.

The substance is actually part of an environmentally-friendly dye that was put into the water as part of routine maintenance at the water treatment facility, according to Megan Vidis, a spokeswoman for the city's Department of Water Management.

Local

Coyotes in Chicago 9 mins ago

Lincoln Park High School on Lockdown Amid Search for Coyote After Attacks

Chicago Weather 23 hours ago

Major Winter Storm Could Bring Significant Snow, Rain to Chicago Area

The dye was not threatening in any way, Vidis said, presenting no danger to people or animals. She added that it would eventually dissipate, but it was unclear how long that might take.

This article tagged under:

Lake Michigan
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us