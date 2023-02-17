What's Open and Closed for Presidents' Day 2023

Presidents' Day is fast approaching and while many will be off work for the federal holiday, they'll also be wondering where they can go and what they can do.

Here's a look at what Presidents' Day is, when it takes place and what will be open and closed:

What is Presidents' Day and why do we celebrate it?

According to the government, the day started to celebrate George Washington's birthday. It was declared a federal holiday that would take place on the third Monday of February.

Since then, the holiday has grown to also celebrate the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, with it becoming known as Presidents' Day.

In Illinois, however, Lincoln's birthday is a state holiday, but Presidents' Day, or Washington's Birthday, is celebrated as well.

When is Presidents' Day?

In 2023, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, Feb. 20.

What's open and closed for Presidents' Day?

Because Presidents' Day is a federal holiday, many facilities will be closed.

Secretary of State Offices: Closed

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias issued an alert this week that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, February 18.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, February 20.

Banks: Closed

According to the Federal Reserve Bank, "all nonessential federal offices and many financial institutions" will be closed for business during federal holidays like Presidents' Day.

Post Office: Closed

Because Presidents' Day is a federal holiday, USPS offices are expected to be closed. Check with your local office's for updates.

UPS: Locations Open

UPS says "pickup and delivery services are available," on Presidents' Day. The company notes that UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries "will require one additional business days’ time in transit due to the Federal (USPS) holiday."

The UPS Store locations are open, however.

FedEx: Modified Service

Though most routes will operate normally, FedEx says it will employ modified service for FedEx Express and Ground Economy for the holiday.

Schools: It Depends

While the list of "legal school holidays" in Illinois includes Lincoln's birthday, schools can choose to celebrate Presidents' Day instead. Check with your local district for details.

In Chicago, CPS schools and offices will be closed for Presidents Day, for example.

Grocery Stores: Mostly Open

Stores like Trader Joe's, Jewel Osco, Costco and more have said they will operate regular hours. Check your local store for hours.

Retailers and Restaurants: Mostly Open

While most government functions will not be operating on Monday, most big box stores and restaurants will remain open.

Many major chains will be offering a number of holidays sales in celebration of the day.