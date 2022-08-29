What Will it Take to Stop Street Racing in Chicago? Here's What The City's Top Cop Says

Just last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance that attempts to crack down on illegal street racing across the city. However, the problem has since continued to plague neighborhoods across Chicago -- and while the ordinance is a good first step, police say, the consequences aren't strong enough.

"Drag racing, street racing is now new in this city, "Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said Monday during a press conference. "It's just reached a really a fever pitch, with people increasingly becoming more violent toward cops. What we're all concerned about is not only drag racers, but harming someone by losing control of a car, and some innocent bystanders or spectators being hit by these cars going at very high rates of speed."

"I think what the council has started doing as far as looking at ordinances that can hold these people more accountable, primarily taking their cars," Brown continued, "We need to do more of that."

CPD's press conference came after a rash of weekend street racing incidents were reported throughout the city, resulting in at least nine arrests and seven car impounds, police said. While the ordinance does allow for fines and towed vehicles, Brown would like to see more done.

"As long as there are no consequences, this behavior will continue," Brown said.

Here's a breakdown of what the city's street racing ordinance says, and what Chicago police say they are doing to try and combat the events.

What Chicago's Street Racing Ordinance Says

On July 20, 2022, City Council passed an ordinance meant to crack down on illegal drag racing and drifting in Chicago with consequences involving towing, citations and fines.

According to the ordinance, any person who participates in illegal street racing or drifting on any Chicago street, highway or public way could be fined anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

And, the owner of the vehicle -- even if not the person racing -- could be subjected to a $500 penalty, in addition to any towing and storage fees. The vehicle used would then be seized and impounded.

Preliminary reports from at least three weekend street racing incidents reported resulted in only one car impounded, one citation and one arrest, although those numbers were updated later Monday morning.

"We're going to use every resource possible to identify the people and the car and then hold them accountable at some later date, Brown said, "So that number of cars impounded will grow."

What Police Say They Are Doing to Combat Street Racing

Police say a caravan taskforce is in place, consisting of tracking posts on social media and using large trucks to block certain streets and intersections. But, Brown said, "it's a complex issue. We're not going to win this battle overnight."

According to Brown, the change ultimately must come in the form of number of cars impounded.

"If your car is towed, and you've got to pay $10,000 to get it out, that's what's gonna stop it next week, and the next week," Brown said. "So more cars towed."

As for the fine amount, "I'm not opposed to raising it from $10,000 to $20,000," Brown continued. "Not many people can afford to get that from the pound. Let's keep going until these knuckleheads get the message."

Some residents this weekend echoed the concerns of police, saying that officers can only do so much.

"It wakes my husband and I up, and you see a mass of people, cars all over the place," a neighbor said.

But others are convinced more can be done.

"I am absolutely disgusted and upset," said Armando Chacon, president of West Central Association and a West Loop resident, who's neighborhood has seen several recent street racing incidents.

"One thing is to do this at an industrial park, but another is to come to our neighborhood, to the heart of the neighborhood. To do this, it’s absolutely ridiculous." "I don’t want us to wait until somebody does get hurt. We need to take action now," Chacon said.