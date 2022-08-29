Wild scenes were caught on video over the weekend showing multiple street racing and so-called "stunting" incidents taking place across multiple Chicago neighborhoods.

The footage comes not more than a month after the Chicago City Council approved an ordinance to crack down on street racing and illegal stunts across the city.

According to authorities, one person was arrested, one citation was issued and one car was impounded in incidents that spanned from the West Loop to East Pilsen over the weekend.

Here's a recap of what we know:

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Madison Street, officers responded to a call of what they described as "drag racing" with multiple vehicles blocking the intersection at Madison and Morgan. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was given a citation for obstructing the rear license plate of his vehicle, and his vehicle was impounded.

Two hours later, around 3 a.m., in the 600 block of West Cermak, police said they responded to a call of an officer in distress. When officers arrived on the scene, they were approached by a group of individuals obstructing the intersection. Police say the crowd, who they attempted to disperse, threw fireworks, rocks, and bricks at squad cars. In total, six squad cars were damaged, according to authorities. Police indicated to NBC 5 the incident was related to weekend street racing and stunting scenes.

A day earlier, at 3:10 a.m. in the 500 block of South Clinton Street, officers say they were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle after it was observed drifting and doing donuts in the intersection of Columbus and upper Wacker. During the traffic stop, police say the driver of the vehicle drove forward and one officer jumped onto the sidewalk to avoid being struck. A 19-year-old male was taken into custody, according to police.

Additionally, at 1:37 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of South Cicero Avenue, two vehicles traveling southbound at a "high rate of speed" caused a crash resulting in a woman in a crosswalk being killed, police say. According to authorities, a 27-year-old male behind the wheel of sedan changed lanes and struck a fast-traveling sedan operated by a 19-year-old female, as well as a 40-year-old woman crossing the street.

According to authorities, the 40-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The male driver was given a citation for 'Obstructed Front Windshield' and 'Pedestrian In Roadway - Due Care,' police said.

"I am absolutely disgusted and upset," said Armando Chacon, president of West Central Association and a West Loop resident, in reference to the weekend street racing incidents, several of which were caught on camera. "One thing is to do this at an industrial park, but another is to come to our neighborhood, to the heart of the neighborhood. To do this, it’s absolutely ridiculous."

One couple, who lives in an area frequented by street racers, believes police can only do so much.

"It wakes my husband and I up, and you see a mass of people, cars all over the place," the wife said.

And though Chicago City Council in July approved an ordinance to crack down on street racing and illegal stunts, Chacon says more can be done.

"I don’t want us to wait until somebody does get hurt. We need to take action now," Chacon said.