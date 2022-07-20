Drag Racing in Chicago Could Now Cost Drivers Up to $10K, According to Newly Passed City Ordinance

City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance cracking down on drag racing and drifting in Chicago, towing the vehicle even if the owner is not present.

According to the ordinance, any person who participates in drag racing or drifting on any Chicago street, highway or public way could be fined anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

The owner of the vehicle, even if not the person racing, could be subjected to a $500 penalty, in addition to any towing and storage fees. The vehicle used will be seized and impounded, though the owner is required to be notified.

The measure was sponsored by Ald. Brendan Reilly, Ald. Samantha Nugent, Ald. Harry Osterman, Ald. Derrick Curtis, Ald. Marty Quinn, Ald. Scott Waguespack, Ald. Silvana Tabares, Ald. Brian Hopkins and Ald. Pat Dowell.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Our residents hear the screeching tires every other night. They see it with their own eyes," said Ald. Raymond Lopez.

During the City Council meeting, Lopez talked about drag racing in Chicago since 2019, noting that there have been rules "on the books" that are not enforced.

Ald. Susan Sadlowski-Garza said drag racing on the South Side has been going on for over 50 years.

“I’d like to see cameras and speed bumps, hundreds of people gather there at night," said Sadlowski-Garza.