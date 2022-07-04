What We Know So Far About Mass Shooting at Highland Park Independence Day Parade

A gunman opened fire from a rooftop into the Highland Park Independence Day parade Monday in a "completely random" attack that officials say killed at least six people and wounded roughly two dozen others.

The situation continues to unfold as a manhunt for the gunman continues.

Here's what we know so far about what happened. (Check back for the latest updates)

What We Know About the Shooting So Far

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting happened at 10:14 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said.

In video posted on social media by parade attendees showing the moment of the shooting, several gunshots could be heard, followed by a pause and another round of gunfire. In some videos, more than 50 shots are heard.

A bystander captured the moment shots were fired at the Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July parade on TikTok.

Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the gunman shot into the parade with a high-powered rifle from a rooftop. He said police are working to locate the man.

A large police presence from the state and neighboring suburban Chicago departments was seen along the parade route.

What We Know About the Victims

At least six people were killed and approximately two dozen others were "seriously injured."

NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said in a statement that the facility is treating 26 people, five of whom were transported to NorthShore Evanston Hospital.

"A vast majority suffered gunshot wounds and the remaining sustained injuries as a result of the ensuing chaos at the parade," NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said.

"We mobilized quickly and within 30 minutes of the event had 20 additional physicians (surgeons, trauma surgeons, orthopaedic specialists, etc.) and nurses and other support staff present. We have both crisis and social workers available on-site to assist with family and friends of the individuals injured."

Dr. David Baum, who attended the parade, helped treat those who were injured in the shooting.

"The bodies that I saw, it was not an image that anyone who's not a physician would have an easy time processing," said Dr. Baum.

"There were people who were immediately killed with horrific gunshot wounds."

What We Know About the Gunman Still at Large

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, was described by Highland Park police as a white man between 18 and 20 years old with a small build and "longer" black hair. He is wearing a white or blue T-shirt, according to Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neill.

"Investigators are very, very quickly working to try to identify who this person is, and try to figure out where he's at," Covelli said.

What We Know About the Motive

Police said the shooting appears "completely random" but also "intentional."

"By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random," Covelli said.

Latest Guidance for Residents

Residents are being told to continue to "shelter in place" and "stay home" as the search for the gunman remains ongoing.

"We're asking everybody to stay indoors," said Covelli. "Stay vigilant right now. This person has not identified."

The public is being asked to avoid downtown Highland Park as police continue to respond to the shooting "in the area of the Independence Day parade route," the Lake County Sheriff posted on Twitter.

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff posted.

"The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade," police tweeted. "The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park."

Anyone with photos or video of the incident is being asked to turn it into police.

"Everyone in the Highland Park area is asked to report any suspicious activity by calling 911, or Highland Park Police at 847-432-7730," Covelli said. "To report any delayed information about this incident, the FBI has established a tipline at 800-CALL-FBI."

Those who are looking to reunite with family members after the parade are being asked to head to the Highland Park Reunification Center at the Highland Park Police Department at 1677 Old Deerfield Road.

Fourth of July Events Canceled Around the Area

As of Monday afternoon, Metra's Union Pacific North line through Highland Park was not running.

Independence Day parades and events across the north suburbs were canceled following the shooting.

"Due to a tragic mass shooting that took place earlier this morning in Highland Park, the City of Evanston will be canceling this year’s 4th of July Parade and celebrations effective immediately."

Evanston also closed its swimming beaches "following this morning’s tragic shooting event in Highland Park."

Reaction From Officials

President Joe Biden in a statement Monday afternoon said he and First Lady Jill Biden "are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day."

"As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities," Biden said. "I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time. Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries. I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asked for prayers for the families of the deceased and for those who were injured in the shooting.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community," Pritzker said in a statement. "There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the shooting "devastating" and said Chicago police are helping with the response.

"The tragedy unfolding in Highland Park is devastating," Lightfoot said in a statement. "I have been in contact with Mayor Rotering and have offered our support, and the Chicago Police Department is providing assistance. We grieve with the families of the deceased and injured as well as the entire Highland Park community. Law enforcement is working hard to bring the shooter into custody. If anyone has information, we encourage them to call 911 and report what you know."

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the county "stands with Lake County and the Highland Park community."

"While the situation remains fluid, we are standing by to support law enforcement and our neighbors to the north in any way we can," Preckwinkle said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and extend our resources and overall support to the people of Highland Park. We must, we all must, focus on stemming the flow of illegal guns and implementing common sense gun laws. My continued thoughts are with the families and loved ones who have lost someone and for everyone struggling to comprehend today’s latest senseless act of gun violence."

Photos: Images of Scene After Gunfire Erupts During Highland Park Independence Day Parade