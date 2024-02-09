Here's what time Super Bowl 2024 starts, who's performing, how to stream and more

The countdown to the Super Bowl is on.

Come Sunday, millions will be glued to TVs across the nation as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the biggest football game of the year.

In front of a packed crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Chiefs and 49ers will face off in the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history. San Francisco will try to exact revenge from the reigning champs, who defeated them 30-21 to clinch the 2020 Super Bowl.

This time around, Chiefs' star Patrick Mahomes has the chance to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in NFL history and walk away with his third Lombardi trophy in six seasons as a starter.

The task won't be an easy one as he faces the 49ers, led by 24-year-old Brock Purdy. The third-youngest quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl, Purdy quickly rose from the last pick of the 2022 draft to champion in less than two years.

Even if you aren't into sports, you might be interested in the Super Bowl for one reason or another - like the commercials, halftime show or to see Taylor Swift.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII, including what time to tune in, where you can watch and who will take the stage for the halftime show.

Nearly 68 million adults are expected to place a wager on the Chiefs-49ers match-up, according to the American Gaming Association.

What time is the Super Bowl?

If all you're interested in is the match-up itself, kickoff doesn't start until 5:30 CT. But to catch the National Anthem and other pre-game performances, you'll want to turn the TV on around 4 p.m.

How can I watch?

TV viewers will be able to tune into CBS for the traditional Super Bowl broadcast.

If you'd rather stream the game, the broadcast will be shown on Paramount+ and CBS Sports' free streaming network - CBS Sports HQ. Other alternatives include CBSSports.com and the CPS Sports app.

This year, there's a special option geared toward kids and families.

An exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast will air on Nickeloden, featuring kid-themed elements like virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters into the broadcast, according to CBS.

Where is the game taking place?

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Opened in 2020, the venue serves as home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Who is performing during the halftime show?

Usher, the king of R&B, will headline the most-awaited performance of the evening.

In a statement to Billboard, Usher said it's the honor of a lifetime to check a Super Bowl performance off his bucket list.

"...I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

Usher previously unveiled a trailer for the halftime show, saying that the upcoming performance has been "30 years in the making." While we don't know which song he'll open with, there are some clues.

How does the payment compare to a traditional live concert tour performance?

Who's singing the National Anthem?

The "queen of country," Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem prior to the game.

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," McEntire wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. Commonly referred to as the "Queen of Country," the singer and actress is one of the most successful female recording artists in history and responsible for at least 25 No. 1 hits.

Is anyone else performing?

Rapper and singer Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" and musical artist Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as part of the pregame lineup.

The entertainment will be accompanied by American Sign Language performances. Actor Daniel Durant will sign the national anthem, model/dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful" and actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as well as the halftime show.

What about Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift won't take the stage, but it's anticipated she will be in attendance.

With Swift's boyfriend, Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce taking the field, Swifties are banking on the singer to make an appearance and cheer him on.

Adam Budelli from StubHub discusses Super Bowl 58 ticket trends.

While it's not certain Swift will be there, her potential appearance is having an impact on ticket sales.

"The Super Bowl is its own element in itself as you can tell based on the current prices and the limited amount of tickets available," StubHub ticket expert Adam Budelli told NBC. "Certainly, during the season, once Taylor Swift attended her first game, over the next 24 hours we saw the largest spike in total sales for the Chiefs in any period of the season. So certainly her excitement level has drawn interest for the Chiefs across the regular season games."