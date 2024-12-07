What time do the Bears play Sunday? What to know about the Week 14 matchup vs. the 49ers

The Chicago Bears are preparing for their first game under interim head coach Thomas Brown as they look to break up a six-game losing streak Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Though the 4-8 Bears are coming off three straight gut-wrenching losses to division rivals all likely to make the postseason, the 49ers have not been a team of good fortune in recent weeks themselves.

In addition to being a fellow last-place team with a 5-7 record at the bottom of the NFC West, the 49ers will also be without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Sunday's game will kick off at around 3:25 p.m. local time from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with the game airing on Fox across the Chicago area.

Following Sunday's game on the west coast, the Bears will head back to the Midwest for a Monday Night Football matchup in Minnesota against the rival Vikings for Week 15 before returning home to host the NFC-leading Detroit Lions in Week 16.

The Bears will then host the Seattle Seahawks in a Thursday Night Football duel the day after Christmas before heading to Lambeau Field in Green Bay to close the season against the Packers.