What time do the Bears play on Sunday? When to watch their Week 9 matchup vs. Arizona

The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from one of the franchise's most devastating regular season losses in recent memory, falling to the Washington Commanders as time expired last Sunday.

This weekend, the Bears are on the other side of the country, looking for their fifth win of the year against the 4-4 Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals will be looking for their third straight victory, coming off two narrow wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins.

The game is also of high importance to the Redbirds, who are knotted atop an extremely close NFC West, sharing a 4-4 record with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday's game will kick off at 3:25 p.m. local time on CBS and Paramount+, and will be visible to all Chicago-area viewers besides those in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kenosha County viewers will instead have the Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens game broadcast on CBS during the 12 p.m. local timeslot.

This is because Kenosha County viewers will have the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game broadcast on Fox in the 3:25 p.m. timeslot.

Out-of-market fans can view the game on YouTube TV with an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.