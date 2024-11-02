Chicago Bears

What time do the Bears play on Sunday? When to watch their Week 9 matchup vs. Arizona

By NBC Chicago Staff

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 27: Noah Brown #85 of the Washington Commanders catches a game winning touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from one of the franchise's most devastating regular season losses in recent memory, falling to the Washington Commanders as time expired last Sunday.

This weekend, the Bears are on the other side of the country, looking for their fifth win of the year against the 4-4 Arizona Cardinals.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The Cardinals will be looking for their third straight victory, coming off two narrow wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins.

The game is also of high importance to the Redbirds, who are knotted atop an extremely close NFC West, sharing a 4-4 record with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday's game will kick off at 3:25 p.m. local time on CBS and Paramount+, and will be visible to all Chicago-area viewers besides those in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kenosha County viewers will instead have the Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens game broadcast on CBS during the 12 p.m. local timeslot.

This is because Kenosha County viewers will have the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game broadcast on Fox in the 3:25 p.m. timeslot.

Local

Elmhurst 59 mins ago

Tuberculosis case connected to Elmhurst University confirmed: officials

LaSalle County 3 hours ago

John Travolta stops by for dinner at rural Illinois restaurant

Out-of-market fans can view the game on YouTube TV with an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us