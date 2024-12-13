What is the minimum wage in Illinois? It's about to change in 2025

The minimum wage in Illinois will soon be changing in the New Year.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, the state and Cook County's minimum wage will officially increase to $15 an hour for non-tipped employees. Tipped employees will increase to $9 an hour.

The increase marks the culmination of a series of raises over a three-year period that aimed to bring the state to its goal of $15 an hour.

The new rate is up from $14 an hour non-tipped workers in 2024 and $8.40 for tipped employees.

Here's what to know:

What is Illinois' minimum wage?

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, Illinois will guarantee a minimum wage of $15 per hour for workers 18 years of age and older.

Where gratuities are paid to employees, however, 60% of the minimum wage must be paid.

The law also requires overtime be paid after 40 hour of work per week at "time and one-half the regular rate."

What is Cook County's minimum wage?

Cook County's minimum wage will increase in line with Illinois' in 2025.

"Cook County’s minimum wage is determined by whichever is higher in any given year: the Federal minimum wage, Illinois State minimum wage, or a rate calculated by the County using the Consumer Price Index (CPI)," the county said in a release. "This change reflects Cook County’s commitment to advancing health and wealth equity through labor protections that safeguard the County’s most vulnerable workers."

County employees are covered by minimum wage ordinance if:

They are over the age of 18 and work for an employer in Cook County for at least two hours in any two-week period, and

The employer has four or more employees (or employs domestic workers), and

The employer maintains a business facility in Cook County or is issued a business license by Cook County.

What is Chicago's minimum wage?

The Cook County and Illinois increase is separate from Chicago's minimum wage. The city's minimum wage changes in July each year and is currently at $16.20 an hour for non-tipped workers.