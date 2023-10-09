What is open, closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day? Full list

Monday, Oct. 9, marks the federal holiday of Columbus Day, a holiday that many states and cities now recognize as Indigenous Peoples Day.

President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021. An increasing number of states and cities and school districts recognize it as well.

In 2019, the Chicago Board of Education voted to replace Columbus Day -- the second Monday in October -- with Indigenous Peoples Day on the school calendar.

As such, CPS will not hold classes Monday. According to the City of Chicago, Columbus Day is an observed holiday, and legislation to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day has stalled.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Illinois currently recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day as the last Monday in September after passing legislation designating the day in 2017. In 2020, an Illinois lawmaker renewed her push to change the Columbus Day state holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

In Chicago, the 71st Annual Columbus Day Parade will kick off at 12 p.m. at State Street at Wacker Drive.

As the holiday gets underway, here's a look at what's open and closed on Columbus Day.

Banks

A number of banks credit unions will likely be closed as Columbus Day is considered a holiday by the Federal Reserve. If they choose, banks can be open on a Federal Reserve holiday.

While most major banks will be closed, you'll still be able to take advantage of mobile and online services. The stock market, on the other hand, will be open for the day. Bond markets will stay closed, however.

US Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. Mail won't be delivered either, because postal carriers will have the day off.

Government buildings

State government facilities in Illinois will remain closed for the day, as will federal government buildings across the country.

Libraries are expected to remain open.

Starbucks, Target and more

Most retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will be open and operating on regularly-scheduled hours. But just to make sure, it's not a bad idea to call ahead or check the hours online before venturing out.

DMV

Driver services facilities operated by the Illinois Secretary of State's office will be closed in observance of the holiday, according to the office's website.

Schools

While some school districts may be in session, others will not. Chicago Public Schools does not observe Columbus Day, it does recognize Indigenous People's Day.

In 2019, the Chicago Board of Education voted to replace Columbus Day -- the second Monday in October -- with Indigenous People's Day on the school calendar.

As such, CPS will not hold classes Monday. According to the City of Chicago, Columbus Day is an observed holiday, and legislation to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day has stalled.