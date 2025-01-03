Starbucks just added a new beverage to its menus nationwide -- a Cortado -- and while espresso lovers may be pleased, others might be wondering what exactly it is.

The Cortado joins other new menu items Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado and vegan Spicy Falafel Pocket, along with returning winter favorites including a Valentine Cake Pop, Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, according to a release.

Originating from Spain, a traditional Cortado is small in size, Starbucks said, but strong in flavor.

"The name comes from the Spanish word 'cortar,' meaning 'to cut,' as the milk cuts through the bold flavor of the espresso to create a beverage that is smooth and balanced," Starbucks said.

Starbucks' Cortado is made with three ristretto shots -- or "short shots" of highly concentrated espresso coffee -- of the coffee giant's Blonde espresso.

In other words, in a ristretto, he barista pulls only the first portion of a full-length espresso shot.

"Ristretto shots enhance the rich, concentrated flavors of the coffee with a method that uses the same amount of coffee grounds as a regular espresso shot, but with less water and a shorter extraction time resulting in a sweeter, richer flavor," Starbucks said. "This handcrafted espresso comes together when “cut” with steamed whole milk, or milk of choice, creating a perfectly balanced sip with a creamy texture."

Starbucks menus contain at least seven other classic espresso drinks, which range from bold to creamy. Here's a breakdown of the coffee chain's espresso beverages, and how they differ:

Doppio: Two shots of Espresso, straight

Americano: Espresso shots topped with hot water to create a light layer of crema

Espresso Macchiato: Espresso marked with a dollop of steamed milk and foam

Espresso Con Panna: Shots of espresso with a dollop of whipped cream

Cortado: Ristretto shots of espresso cut with steamed whole milk

Flat White: Ristretto shots of espresso rise to the top with steamed whole milk

Cappucino: Espresso and steamed milk topped with a thick layer of foam

Latte: Espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam

The Cortado -- which has long been a request from customers in South Florida and Chicago, Starbucks says -- will only be available hot, and in a short, eight-ounce size. It will be available, along with Starbucks other new menu items, beginning Friday, Jan. 3.