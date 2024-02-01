What happens if the groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day?

It may not have felt like winter outside on Thursday as parts of the area approached record-high temperatures, but Americans across the country will anxiously be awaiting the verdict of Punxsutawney Phil and other groundhogs as they check if they can see their shadow on Friday.

Legend has it that when the groundhog sees his shadow, he gets scared and returns to hibernation, serving as a prediction of six more weeks of winter.

If the groundhog does not see his shadow, spring will arrive early.

While Punxsutawney Phil serves as the nation's most trusted Groundhog come every Feb. 2, groundhogs across the country will be checking for the sight of their shadows on Friday morning.

In the Chicago area, attention will turn towards Woodstock Willie, residing in the same village where the cult classic 1993 film "Groundhog Day" was filmed.

In 2023, both Woodstock Willie and Punxsutawney Phil forecasted six more weeks of winter after seeing their shadow early on the morning of Feb. 2.

To help commemorate the holiday, the cast of "Groundhog Day" is set to reunite Friday afternoon at Chicago's Navy Pier, giving those around the city reason to look forward to the day regardless of what the forecast for the next six weeks may be.