Wendy's is offering a discount on Frostys as summer winds down

Wendy's is marking the end of summer with one incredibly cool offer: $1 Frostys.
From Aug. 5 through Sept. 15, the Ohio-based fast food chain is offering the small size of its signature chilly treat, which is bills as "Somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream," for only $1.
While some frosty lovers might choose to consume theirs with a spoon, Wendy's said there's some debate on how to enjoy a frosty.
"A spoon? Straw? With fries? 70% of Frosty fans say Frosty Time calls for a spoon," Wendy's said in a news release. "Meanwhile, Gen Z is most likely to be seen dipping Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries in their Frosty as their preferred utensil."
Customers can choose from one of two options: the classic chocolate Frosty or the seasonal Triple Berry Frosty, "which combines three of the freshest fruit avors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one
summer treat."
But take note - the Triple Berry Frosty is available while supplies last.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.