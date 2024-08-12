Wendy's is offering a discount on Frostys as summer winds down

Wendy's is marking the end of summer with one incredibly cool offer: $1 Frostys.

From Aug. 5 through Sept. 15, the Ohio-based fast food chain is offering the small size of its signature chilly treat, which is bills as "Somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream," for only $1.

While some frosty lovers might choose to consume theirs with a spoon, Wendy's said there's some debate on how to enjoy a frosty.

"A spoon? Straw? With fries? 70% of Frosty fans say Frosty Time calls for a spoon," Wendy's said in a news release. "Meanwhile, Gen Z is most likely to be seen dipping Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries in their Frosty as their preferred utensil."

Customers can choose from one of two options: the classic chocolate Frosty or the seasonal Triple Berry Frosty, "which combines three of the freshest fruit avors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one

summer treat."

But take note - the Triple Berry Frosty is available while supplies last.