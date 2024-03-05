‘Welding is super cool:' Chicago-based organization encourages women to join trades

Inside a warehouse in Chicago’s Douglass Park, a group of women has been learning a new skillset for the last six weeks, part of an initiative to encourage increased interest to the trades.

Student Mickey White is currently enrolled in the welding program at Chicago Women in Trades.

“I mean welding is just super cool,” she said.. “It makes me excited about my future and my career path for sure. I never welded never done any type of metal work before, to come in like brand new into this field and just learn everything rather quickly."

It’s one of several programs offered to women who are looking to make a career change and gain certification.

During the 10 week course in welding, they’ll learn different types of welding, how to operate tools, how to read blueprints, and they’ll get a chance to design, draft, and fabricate a final project using their new skills.



“Just with time and reptition you gain confidence that you need and you start to fly through the welds,” said student Lezly Mares-Ruiz. “Honestly I feel I have definitely impressed myself with some of my work and I’m just really excited to see where this takes me.”

But in a field dominated by men, the job can be intimidating for some.

“It is still a bit of rarity to see a women in the industry and I think sometimes there are a lot of projections and assumptions that are placed upon us when we get there,” said Ashley Matrisciano, who is the welding program coordinator and lead welding instructor.

A metal worker for more than ten years, Matrisciano is now leading the charge to teach a new generation of women how to work with her hands.



“Often times I think one of the biggest issues with women getting into this field is not lack of ability, but lack of exposure,” she said.



According to the American Welding Society, only 5% of welders in the U.S. are women.

“While I don’t necessarily expect we’re going to see a 50/50 split,” she said. “I think we can do a lot better than 5%."

Matrisciano told NBC Chicago there’s a huge demand for metal workers and welders. The American Welding Society projects the need for 360,000 welders by 2027.

“A lot of the folks in this field are starting to age out so we are hoping that with the turnover and all the fresh blood going into the industry that a little big higher percentage of that can be comprised of women,” she said.

CWIT helped to place 181 women last year in construction, manufacturning, and apprenticeship programs. Of that number the organization said 81 women graduated from the programs here and it was all free.

“For all the women out there that have a little inkling of wanted to be in the trades they can absolutely do it,” said Aisha Brundidge.

Brundidge made the switch from healthcare and graduated from Women Build Illinois, a construction training program. She’s now a first year apprentice for an electrical workers union.

“I just wanted something where I could continue to provide for my family no matter what happens whether there’s another pandemic or a housing crash or whatever,” said Brundidge. “I just wanted to be able to provide for my family.”



Other graduates, like Veteran Romesiah Willis credits CWIT for her success as an operating engineer.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Willis. “My first year was really tough, but I’m well on to being my fourth year in a couple of months. I’m really excited. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”