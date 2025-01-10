The man who purchased Michael Jordan's Highland Park mansion after over a decade on the market has announced he's offering shares of the property for $1 million, according to an announcement.

John Cooper, a real estate executive based in Chicago's northern suburbs, is calling the property "Champions Point," which will be available for one-week stays that could accommodate up to 24 guests, including children of any age, the announcement said.

In addition to the $1 million share, those purchasing shares will also be responsible for 2% of the property's annual expenses.

The 7.39-acre property includes a staggering nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms and was purchased for $9.5 million last month.

"Our goal is to create a shared experience where co-owners can enjoy unparalleled amenities and also the sense of connection and community that comes with it. By preserving the property's original prestige while integrating modern technology, we're ensuring that Champions Point continues to be a place where extraordinary memories are made for years to come," Cooper said.

According to the announcement, stays at the property would generally run from Wednesdays at 4 p.m. to the following Wednesday at 10 a.m.

For an additional fee, those who purchase shares in the home will have the option to host special events at the property, such as weddings, sports watch parties, Bar Mitzvahs, family reunions and more.

Luxury add-ons are also available for shareholders, which include private chefs, pre-purchased food and drinks, luxury transportation and on-site services.

Bidding is currently open for ownership purchases from March 2025 onward, with each party limited to purchasing one share.

