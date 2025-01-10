Highland Park

Weeklong stays at Michael Jordan's former mansion offered by owner as part of $1 million shares

The mansion was purchased last month after more than a decade on the market

By NBC Chicago Staff

HIGHLAND PARK, IL – OCTOBER 21: A gate with the number 23 controls access to the home of basketball legend Michael Jordan on October 21, 2013 in Highland Park, Illinois. Twenty-three is the number Jordan wore while playing basketball for the Chicago Bulls. The home which had been offered for sale for $29 million and later dropped to $21 million is scheduled to be sold at auction on November 22. The 32,683-squre-foot home features nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a 15-car attached garage and an “NBA-quality” basketball court. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The man who purchased Michael Jordan's Highland Park mansion after over a decade on the market has announced he's offering shares of the property for $1 million, according to an announcement.

John Cooper, a real estate executive based in Chicago's northern suburbs, is calling the property "Champions Point," which will be available for one-week stays that could accommodate up to 24 guests, including children of any age, the announcement said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In addition to the $1 million share, those purchasing shares will also be responsible for 2% of the property's annual expenses.

Real Estate Dec 12, 2024

Michael Jordan's suburban Chicago mansion has finally sold after more than a decade

Shohei Ohtani Dec 23, 2024

Shohei Ohtani ties Michael Jordan with latest AP Male Athlete of the Year win

The 7.39-acre property includes a staggering nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms and was purchased for $9.5 million last month.

"Our goal is to create a shared experience where co-owners can enjoy unparalleled amenities and also the sense of connection and community that comes with it. By preserving the property's original prestige while integrating modern technology, we're ensuring that Champions Point continues to be a place where extraordinary memories are made for years to come," Cooper said.

According to the announcement, stays at the property would generally run from Wednesdays at 4 p.m. to the following Wednesday at 10 a.m.

For an additional fee, those who purchase shares in the home will have the option to host special events at the property, such as weddings, sports watch parties, Bar Mitzvahs, family reunions and more.

Luxury add-ons are also available for shareholders, which include private chefs, pre-purchased food and drinks, luxury transportation and on-site services.

Bidding is currently open for ownership purchases from March 2025 onward, with each party limited to purchasing one share.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

More information on the property and bidding process can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Highland Park
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us